✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Police inspector, principal, others get awards of integrity, ethical leadership

nigerian police
nigerian police
    By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Accountability Lab Nigeria has honoured five outstanding Nigerians for demonstrating exemplary integrity and ethical leadership in public service.

The awardees include an Inspector in the Nigeria Police Force, Kamoshi Tada; a school principal, Mrs Ojoge Omobola Temitope; an auditor, Mr Olugbenga Johnson Kuye and procurement officers, Mr Ezekiel Osemuahu Obazele and Mr Idowu Quadri.

The Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh, at the 8th Integrity Icon Summit and awards ceremony, in Abuja, said the importance of integrity as a cornerstone of effective governance cannot be overemphasised.

SPONSOR AD

He expressed joy that they have held the awards for the past seven years to name and fame honest government officials.

“It has been tough, but we have stayed committed to making governance work for people through creative and engaging initiatives,” he said.

The keynote speaker, Dr Otive Igbuzor, while addressing the pressing issue of trust deficits in governance, said trust has been eroded by unethical practices and governance systems falter.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories