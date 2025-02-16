Police inspector found dead in Ogun hotel

The lifeless body of a Police Inspector identified as Haruna Mohammed has been found dead in a hotel room in Ogun state.

It was gathered that the inspector attached to Ishashi Police division in Lagos State, had arrived with a woman to Super G Royal hotel, located at Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute, at about 1:00 am on Saturday.

The hotel manager, Deborah Adejobi, reportedly found their room unlocked at about 8:52 am, and on checking inside, she discovered the officer lying lifeless, while the woman was nowhere to be found.

According to a police memo detailing the situation report, the hotel owner, Abiodun Olagunju, reported the incident to the command, adding that the fleeing woman had earlier visited the reception at about 6:00 am to request table water.

His body has been removed and deposited at Life Channel Mortuary in Olambe.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said: “At first, it was the uniform found in his bag, so it was not possible to say he is a police officer. There was no identification card on him or his belongings.

“But further investigation revealed that the deceased is an Inspector of police serving with Ishashi division in Lagos command.

“The DPO have been contacted and his body identified.”

Odutola said operatives of the command have launched a manhunt for the fleeing lady, while investigation is ongoing to unravel circumstances surrounding his death.