Police in Enugu seek to reunite woman with family

The police in Enugu State have disclosed their desire to reunite a 20-year-old woman found wandering in Obe community in Nkanu West LGA with her family.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday, said the woman was taken to Ozalla Police Division on January 20, by a man and that efforts to obtain relevant information from her about her family had been fruitless as she appeared to be in a state of mental disorder.

He said, “She has at different times given names such as Gloria, Ada and Mercy as her name.

“Parents, family members, friends or anyone that can identify and help the police to reunite the young lady with her family should please report to Ozalla Police Division or call the division on 08053934696.’’ (NAN)