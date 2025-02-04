Police impound 26 vehicles in Plateau over 3rd party insurance

The Plateau State Police Command has impounded 26 vehicles for non-compliance with third-party insurance.
This move comes after the Inspector General of Police set a February 1st, 2025 deadline for full enforcement of third-party insurance nationwide.
In an effort to ensure compliance, the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, said 26 vehicle owners without insurance have been arrested, explaining that the crackdown aims at promoting road safety and protecting drivers and passengers in the event of accidents.
The commissioner said the owners of the vehicles would be charged to court.
