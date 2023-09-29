Police: How Man Attempted To Rape Married Woman Inside Husband’s House

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a man Godstime Ekanem who allegedly invaded the residence of a married woman, Mrs Jelila Oyinbo,…

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a man Godstime Ekanem who allegedly invaded the residence of a married woman, Mrs Jelila Oyinbo, and attempted to rape her.

According to SP Omolola Odutola, Police Public Relations Officer of Ogun, the incident occurred at Mowe-Ofada, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Odutola, in a statement issued, said Ekanem, who is also a married man had been sexually harassing Oyinbo despite repeated warnings to stay off her.

However, the suspect remained adamant, and reportedly broke into the woman’s matrimonial home when her husband went out.

“Today the 28th of September, 2023 one Mrs Jelila Oyinbo “F” of MTN Estate in Mowe Ofada Ogun State reported that Godstime Ekanem is in the habit of sexually harassing her, despite warning him severally that she is a married woman, but Ekanem remained adamant and continued with his sexual advances,” the statement read.

“On the 26th of September 2023 at about 0800hrs, sensing that her husband had left home, Ekanem entered her matrimonial home and attacked her with intent to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“She struggled with him and informed her brother-in-law Michael Oyewole who rushed to the house to rescue Jelila, while Ekanem hid himself in the convenience.”

Oyewole, then engaged Ekanem in a fight inside the restroom where he got hit by a hammer sustaining bruises on his hand.

The woman’s brother-in-law retaliated by giving Ekanem a deep cut on his head with a cutlass.

“Ekanem while running away abandoned both his mobile phone and slippers in the room of the victim.

“The Police have arrested Ekanem while Micheal Oyewole has been taken to hospital for medical attention.”

