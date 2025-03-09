Police: How Church Member kidnapped Catholic Priests in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a suspect over alleged involvement in the kidnapping of two Catholic Priests in the state.
The suspect, Tahamado Demian, 34, allegedly kidnapped two Catholic priests, Reverend Fathers Abraham Samman of the Jalingo Diocese and Matthew Dusami of the Yola Diocese.
Demian was a member of the same Church with the victims.
The arrest of the suspect was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, on Saturday night.
According to the statement, the rescue mission took place at a criminal hideout in Gwaida Malam, a remote village between Numan and Demsa local government areas of the state.
During the operation, which was launched on February 21, 2025, the police arrested Demian and also rescued the kidnapped victims unharmed without any random paid.
The police also recovered a locally-fabricated assault rifle, a handset and many sim cards during the raid.
The statement reads, “In a bid to ensure protection of lives and property, a safe and secured environment in the state, the command carried out a coordinated rescue operation at a particular criminal hideout situated at a remote side of Gwaida Malam village connecting part of Numan and Demsa LGAs.
“These rescue operations, commenced from 21st February, 2025, in various criminal hideouts within the state and it yielded positive results as one Tahamado Jonathan Demian 34years old a member of the same church, with the victims was arrested for kidnapping of his two Reverend fathers (Abraham Samman and Matthew David Dusami) of Catholic Dioceses of Yola and Jalingo respectively.
“The command’s planned operation had successfully rescued the two Reverend fathers unhurt and no dime is paid as ransom. The victims are now receiving medical attention.
“The suspect was apprehended and now taking into custody for discreet investigation. Investigation so far has led to the recovery of one locally fabricated Assault rifle, two handsets and sim cards.
“The Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, expressed gratitude for the support the command is receiving from the government, sister security agencies and the public.
“He therefore encouraged them to sustain the cooperation and collaboration for timely response to emergency situations. The police boss added that together, we will ensure peace and security across the state and beyond through diligent prosecution of the suspect.”
