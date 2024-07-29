✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Police gun down 6 bandits in Benue

The police in Benue State have neutralised six suspected outlaws in an offensive operation launched on a bandits’ camp at Mbavuur Ward in Logo Local…

nigeria police
The Nigeria Police
    By Hope Abah

The police in Benue State have neutralised six suspected outlaws in an offensive operation launched on a bandits’ camp at Mbavuur Ward in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

SP Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the command, said at a press conference on Monday that the feat was achieved on Saturday after a gun duel with the bandits at their enclave.

Our correspondent reports that Logo, Ukum and Kastina-Ala LGAs, popularly referred to as the Sankera region, had been under the siege of the outlaws who kill residents at will and collect levies.

Anene told journalists in Makurdi that the police would leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the bandits operating in the region.

She explained, “Following intelligence received about a bandits’ camp at Mbavuur Ward, Logo Local Government Area, a team of Operation Zenda JTF stormed the camp on 27/07/2024 and engaged the militia group in a gun duel.

“During the operation, six (6) bandits were neutralised while others escaped. Corpses were recovered and deposited at NKST Ugba morgue while fleeing suspects are still being trailed.”

Anene listed items recovered from the scene to include one AK-47 rifle and two locally fabricated short guns loaded with ammunition.

