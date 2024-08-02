Police force Kano protesters off the roads

Police officers in two vans have dispersed protesters along Sani Marshall Road in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Daily Trust reports that scores…

Police officers in two vans have dispersed protesters along Sani Marshall Road in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Daily Trust reports that scores of protesters returned to streets Friday afternoon.

The protesters regrouped in Tudun Wada, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

But on reaching Sani Marshal road, the protesters were blocked by some police operatives

One of the of the protesters was arrested on the spot and taken away by the police.

Kano State Government had relaxed the curfew it imposed on Friday to allow Muslim faithful observe Juma’at