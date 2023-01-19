Police foil attack on Imo station, gun down IPOB militants

Three members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were killed on Wednesday when some of them led by the armed affiliate, Eastern Security…

Three members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were killed on Wednesday when some of them led by the armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) attempted to attack Agwa police station in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state.

The hoodlums had attacked the Agwa Central Vigilante Group office Group office, setting it ablaze and were proceeding to attack the police station before they were repelled.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, in a statement that when the information filtered to the police, the command’s tactical Group immediately mobilized to the area.

The statement said, “Sequel to the command’s determination to curb the menace of terrorism in the state, today 18/01/2023 at about 1130hrs, in response to a distress call that, hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indegeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group, burning down their office and are proceeding to attack and set ablaze Agwa Police Station both in Oguta LGA of Imo State, the combatant Command’s Tactical Teams swiftly mobilized to the area.

“Having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically manoeuvred their way into the station joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the process three of the hoodlums were neutralized while others scampered for safety into the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gun shot wounds, abandoning three of their operational vehicles.

“The operatives on combing the bush, the following Items were recovered two pump Action guns, two Double Barrel guns, twenty four rounds or live ammunition, 12 expended cartridges, one Improvised Explosive Device, three operational vehicles – one green coloured Lexus 470GL, one black coloured Toyota Highlander, one Oxblood coloured mini bus, two motorcycles, one iron box, one travelling bag and assorted charms.

He said investigation was in progress, while 9the gallant operatives were not relenting in their efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the terrorist group.

He said that the corpse of the hoodlums have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary while, efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are on top gear since they cannot go far due to the various degrees of bullet injuries they sustained in the gun duel.

“The police operatives who sustained minor bullet injury was rushed to the hospital for treatment and he is in a stable condition, the statement added.