Police distribute sachet water to protesters in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command on Saturday distributed sachets water to hundreds of people participating in the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in the state. The…

The Plateau State Police Command on Saturday distributed sachets water to hundreds of people participating in the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in the state.

The police said they werw showing their support for the peaceful demonstration, noting that the gesture had helped to create a conducive environment for the protesters to express their grievances.

Unlike other states of the country where the protest was marred by violence, looting and vandalism, the exercise in Plateau State has been peaceful.

The protesters, who have gathered at the All Airport Junction for the third day, expressed concerns over the high cost of living and insecurity in the country.

They are united in their demand for better living conditions and improved security.

Various speakers at the venue of the protest emphasized the need for all participants to remain law-abiding.

Security agents, including the police and Operation Safe Haven operatives, have commended the protesters for conducting themselves peacefully in the state.