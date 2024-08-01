Police disperse protesters, clear blocked Kaduna-Zaria expressway

The Police have released tear gas to disperse protesters who blocked the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Thursday. Nigerians began a nationwide protest against hunger in the…

The Police have released tear gas to disperse protesters who blocked the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Thursday.

Nigerians began a nationwide protest against hunger in the country on Thursday.

The protesters had earlier blocked the Gwargwaje junction of the road in Zaria, causing a traffic gridlock of trucks traveling to Kano.

The Police who tried to convince the youth to allow free vehicular movement were pelted, a situation that prompted the security officers to use tear gas on them.

However, after achieving a brief success, the protesters returned to block the road again.

The police, thereafter, left the youth to continue with their protest on the road.