News

Police dismiss, remand officer who killed Enugu musician

    By Samuel Amah-Ugbor

Police Inspector Joseph Ozonwanji, formerly of the Anti-Cultism Police Squad in Enugu State, has been arraigned and remanded in prison custody for the murder of Igbo ogene musician, Okezie Nwamba, also known as Igbo-Jah.

Ozonwanji was arraigned on Monday on one count charge bordering on murder before a Chief Administrative Magistrate, Enugu East Magistrate Court, Ngozi Edeani.

This development comes after Ozonwanji’s orderly room trial, which led to his dismissal, was approved by Assistant Inspector General of Police Godwin Aghaulor, who oversees Zone 13.

The prosecution is being led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Justice Attah, and Emmanuel Ajogwu.

In a charge marked CME/614/2024, Ozonwanji was accused of unlawfully killing Nwamba by firing him with an AK47 Rifle, an offence that is punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2024.

After the charge was read to the accused in the language of his choice, the presiding Magistrate Edeani ordered for the case file to be transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution for advice and ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Enugu Maximum Custodial Centre.

