Police detain officer who shot immigration personnel in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has detained the officer whose stray bullet hit an immigration personnel while attempting to disperse hoodlums in Minna, Niger state.
Daily Trust had how the Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI), Christian Oladimeji, sustained a gunshot wound after a police patrol team was attacked by hoodlums while recovering suspected stolen materials.
Speaking while presenting a N1 million cash donation to the family of the injured officer, to assist with hospital expenses, Niger State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, said the officer has been held and is undergoing administrative disciplinary action along with his colleagues who were on duty at the time of the incident.
According to a statement issued by SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s spokesperson, Danmamman was represented at the event by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Aminu Garba.
- Tinubu renews commitment to youth empowerment, job creation
- NABTEB: 29,880 candidates obtain 5 credits in English, Maths
The CP expressed appreciation to the victim’s family for their patience, care, and support, assuring them that the Command would continue to stand by them throughout her treatment.
He also reaffirmed the collaboration between the police, the immigration service, and other security agencies in the state, pledging to maintain and strengthen these ties.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.