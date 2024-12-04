Police detain 8 suspects over robbery

The Benue State Police Command has detained eight persons over their alleged involvement in several armed robbery cases in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Yabanet said the command arrested and detained the suspected leader of the vicious highway robbery gang along the Makurdi-Lafia road on Dec. 2, following intelligence gathering.

The CP stated that the alleged 29-year-old gang leader, Terhemba Dabo, popularly known as ‘Kough,’ who hails from Udei, Guma Local Government Area (LGA), had been on the wanted list of the police for a long time.

He revealed that the gang leader was arrested in his hideout in the International Market area in Makurdi.

The CP added that further investigation led to the arrest and detention of other gang members in Udei, Guma LGA.