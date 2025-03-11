Police detain 2 armed robbery suspects, recover firearm in Nsukka

The Police Command in Enugu State has detained two armed robbery suspects, recovered firearm and ammunition in the Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.
The Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Monday in Enugu, said that the feat was achieved by police operatives attached to Nsukka Urban Division in collaboration with law-abiding citizens.
Ndukwe said that the two male armed robbery suspects, namely: Ejiofor Ugwu, 32, and Sunday Ugwuanyi, 26, were detained on March 6, 2025, at about 8:40p.m.
“One locally made double-barreled pistol loaded with one live cartridge, an ATM card, two mobile phones, a Yamaha motorcycle used for their criminal operation and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.
- FG targets 48-hour visa processing for foreigners
- 16.7% of blindness in Nigeria due to glaucoma – FG
“Preliminary investigations revealed that at about 8:30p.m. on the same day, the suspects, riding the recovered motorcycle, accosted a female victim at Obukpa Amebo in Nsukka and robbed her of her bag.
“Upon receiving the report; police operatives, with assistance from law-abiding citizens, swiftly tracked down and arrested the suspects, recovering the exhibits,” he said.
The police spokesman said that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations. (NAN)
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.