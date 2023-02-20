Police deploy 18,000 for election in Kano, arrest 365

The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Mamman Dauda, has said the command has deployed over 18,000 officers and men for effective monitoring and to ensure…

The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Mamman Dauda, has said the command has deployed over 18,000 officers and men for effective monitoring and to ensure peaceful conduct of Saturday’s elections.

The CP, who stated this during a media briefing held at the police headquarters in Kano, also said the command had given cheques to the families of some policemen killed in the line of duty as part of the welfare from the office of the inspector general of police.

Dauda said the command had also arrested 365 suspects for various offences in the state in the last seven weeks in an effort to sanitise and pave the way for peaceful general elections.

He explained that on several occasions, the command had arrested and charged members of different political parties for different offences.

He listed some of the major cases recorded, to include one Ali Sa’idu and 61 others arrested with weapons and suspected illicit drugs at Sani Abacha Stadium during an APC presidential campaign rally.

He said one Ibrahim Dauda and 15 others were also arrested with weapons and illicit drugs during an NNPP governorship campaign rally at Ja’oji Quarters, Kano while attacking innocent citizens and robbing them of their valuables.

He added that one Abdullahi Musa and three others, two members of APC and two members of NNPP, were arrested at Minjibir LGA for destroying political party banners.

He added that all the suspects had been charged to court.

The CP stressed that the allegations of bias against the police by an unnamed political party were baseless, adding that they were working within the laws guiding their operation.