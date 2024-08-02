Police deny arresting photojournalist in Abuja

The FCT Police Command Thursday denied arresting one Mr Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist during the ongoing protest in Anuja. Rather the command said he was…

The FCT Police Command Thursday denied arresting one Mr Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist during the ongoing protest in Anuja. Rather the command said he was taken away from an apparent unsafe environment.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who made this known in a statement, said the story making the rounds about the arrest of the photojournalist during the ongoing protest around the eagle square was not true.

According to her, Oyekunle had failed to heed to the advice of the police to leave where he was standing to a safer location when the protesters suddenly become violent.