✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Police deny arresting photojournalist in Abuja

The FCT Police Command Thursday denied arresting one Mr Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist during the ongoing protest in Anuja. Rather the command said he was…

nigerian police
nigerian police
    By Hussein Yahaya

The FCT Police Command Thursday denied arresting one Mr Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist during the ongoing protest in Anuja. Rather the command said he was taken away from an apparent unsafe environment.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who made this known in a statement, said the story making the rounds about the arrest of the photojournalist during the ongoing protest around the eagle square was not true.

According to her, Oyekunle had failed to heed to the advice of the police to leave where he was standing to a safer location when the protesters suddenly become violent.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories