Police demolish headquarters of group ‘threatening peace’ in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has demolished the headquarters of Ibom Youth Council, a group threatening peace in the state, arresting three members.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John, said the group which was proscribed by Governor Umo Eno had already started procuring arms and commenced military training.

John said the group’s intention was to disrupt law and order in the closing days of 2024 and sustain the unrest into the new year.

“Following the proscription of the Ibom Youth Council by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, and his directive to security agencies to immediately end the nefarious activities of the group, a joint security team, acting on credible intelligence, visited the building serving as the operational headquarters of the illegal group at Ikot Isighe, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

“On arrival at the locus criminis, members of the group fled in different directions. The operation led to the arrest of three (3) suspects, and their headquarters was demolished.

“Available evidence shows that the group had not only begun procuring arms but had also commenced military training, attacks on security formations, and infractions on private property.

“Their plan was to launch a full-scale disruption of law and order in the closing days of 2024 and sustain the unrest into the new year.

“The security apparatus, with the full backing of the state government, is determined to use all legal means to maintain Akwa Ibom’s hard-earned status as the most peaceful state in the country.

“To this end, citizens are advised to remain vigilant and share information about persons or groups engaging in activities capable of disturbing public peace. Landlords are warned to be cautious before leasing their properties to individuals or organizations.

“Any property used in the commission of crimes, especially acts of subversion against the state, will be demolished, and the owners will be treated as accomplices,” the PRO stated in a statement.