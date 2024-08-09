police declare man missing in ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has announced that a 35-year-old man, Hussain Ndagi, is missing. The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said Ndagi who resided…

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said Ndagi who resided in the Oke-Bola area of Ado-Ekiti, left home with his red Bajaj motorcycle on July 31, at about 0600 hours but did not return.

He said Ndagi was dark in complexion, 5.7ft tall and spoke Nupe and English fluently and had no tribal marks.