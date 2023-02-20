Police declare corps member wanted in Anambra over firearm possession

The police in Anambra State have declared a youth corps member deployed in the state, Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, 26, wanted for unlawful possession of firearm,…

The police in Anambra State have declared a youth corps member deployed in the state, Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, 26, wanted for unlawful possession of firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement, said Emeh with State Code Number AN/22A/3323, attached to Anambra State Police Command, was involved/mentioned in an ongoing investigation.

When contacted, the state coordinator of the National Youth Services Corps (NYSC), Mrs Blessing Ekene Eruma, said she was not aware of the case.

She said the police ought to have briefed the NYSC before declaring the corps member wanted.

“I am waiting for the police briefing before reacting. How am I sure that the person declared wanted is a corps member,” she said.