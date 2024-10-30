✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police declare 84-year-old man missing in Ekiti

nigerian police
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti 

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared one Adeyemi Yisa Agboola missing in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the 84-year-old man, resides at No.26, Similoluwa Area, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the man left home to an unknown destination on October 18, at about 1300hrs and has not returned since then.

The command said all efforts made by his family members to trace him had proved abortive. 

He said, “The 84-year- old is fair in complexion, 5.9 ft tall, speaks Yoruba and Ekiti dialects fluently and has no tribal mark.”

The PPRO said the command had commenced investigation to unravel his whereabouts and called on members of the public for useful information.

 

