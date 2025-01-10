Police declare 2 teenage girls missing

The Ekiti State police command has declared two youths missing in the state.

The public relations officer, Ekiti State command, SP Sunday Abutu, said one Aderukuola Nifemi Adedayo, a female, who resides at Idifi Street, in Aramoko Ekiti, left home on December 14, 2024 and has not returned since then.

According to Abutu, the 16-year-old Nifemi, is dark in complexion and has no tribal mark, but speaks Yoruba and English languages fluently.

Similarly, one Hassan Omowumi, a female, of No. 16, Akinlabi Street, Adebayo, in Ado Ekiti, left home on December 26, 2024 and has not returned since then.

Omowumi, is 17 years old, fair in complexion, with no tribal mark, 4ft tall, and speaks Yoruba language fluently.

Abutu, noted that the command has commenced an investigation to unravel their whereabouts, saying any member of the public with useful information about the missing girls should kindly contact the nearest police station.