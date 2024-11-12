Police debunk rumor of IED explosion in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has dismissed reports of bomb explosions allegedly planted near Murtala Muhammed Way in Jos, the state capital.

Our correspondent reports that following a bomb scare on Monday morning, security personnel restricted vehicle movement in the area to investigate the situation, but found no evidence of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the location.

Dismissing the rumor, Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, described the report as false.

He urged the public to disregard it.

DSP Alfred said: “In the early hours of today the 12th day of November 2024 at exactly 08:20am, the Plateau State Police Command received a report of a shallow dug hole suspected to be planted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Murtala Mohammed Way beside Old JUTH fence which created panic among the residents of the State.

“Upon receiving this report, the command immediately ordered the Area Commander Metro and the Officer in Charge of the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit aka *Anti-Bomb Squad* to mobilize a team of bomb technicians to the scene in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), “C” Division to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

“On reaching the scene, the area was immediately cordoned and our EOD Team began examination. Upon conclusion of the examination, the hole was found to be safe and free of any explosive devices. The Plateau State Commissioner of Police and other members of his management team also visited the scene for an on the spot assessment.

“The CP wishes to commend the good people of Plateau State for being Security conscious, and cooperating with the Police throughout the exercise. He therefore urges them to go about their normal business activities without fear, as the area is safe and free of any threats to lives and properties, the command added.”

Daily Trust recalls that about a decade ago, a twin explosion occurred near Terminus Market, resulting in significant loss of life and hundreds of injuries.

It’s polythene bag, not IED – Mutfwang

Meanwhile, Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called on the residents of the state to remain calm as investigation is being carried out.

Mutfwang, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, also urged the people to desist from spreading unfounded information.

The statement said: “It is a false one, triggered by a group of individuals who misinterpreted a heap of polythene bags as a potential threat. Their report led to a wave of fear and panic among citizens in the area.

“The Governor urged all Plateau citizens to remain vigilant and to act as responsible ambassadors of the state, upholding its reputation and rich heritage. He assured the public that his administration is committed to ensuring enduring security across Plateau State, working tirelessly to restore peace and stability to the region.

“Governor Mutfwang called on the people to focus their efforts on supporting the government’s mission for sustainable peace and prosperity.

“He encouraged residents, especially those near Terminus Market, to continue their daily activities without fear and to promptly report any suspicious occurrences to security personnel for quick action.”