Police confirm release of 20 abducted medical students

The police high command has confirmed the release of 20 medical students who were abducted en route to Enugu from Benue State. The police also…

    By Idowu Isamotu

The police high command has confirmed the release of 20 medical students who were abducted en route to Enugu from Benue State.

The police also claimed no ransom was paid before the victims were rescued contrary to some reports.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated this Saturday morning while reacting to journalists’ enquiry.

Daily Trust had reported how the students of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and University of Jos, Plateau State were abducted 9 days ago on their way to Enugu to attend a conference.

Reacting to their release, Adejobi said, “We confirm the release of our brothers and sisters and some other Nigerians who have been in captivity, on Friday 23rd August 2024 in Ntunkon forest, Benue State without any ransom paid. Contrary to some tweets and unconfirmed stories that some money was paid, no kobo was paid to release them.

“They were actually rescued tactically and professionally. We commend the security agencies, locals, and ONSA for their commitment and resilience. Thanks to you all. More details soon.”

