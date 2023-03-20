Police confirm killing of Ebonyi PDP LG chair by thugs

The police command in Ebonyi State has confirmed the killing of Mr Peter Nweke, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza North…

The police command in Ebonyi State has confirmed the killing of Mr Peter Nweke, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza North LGA, during Saturday’s elections.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the victim was beaten to death by suspected thugs.

He said, “The DPO and his team tried to rescue him, but he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty when they got to the hospital.”

Corroborating SP Onovwakpoyeya’s position, Mr Innocent Nomeh, the PDP candidate for Ezza North State Constituency, said, “He was killed after being threatened by some thugs.

“Some hours after being threatened, they traced him and took him to an isolated area, where they killed him.

“It is so unfortunate that such a young man will die because of elections. I want the security agencies to deepen their investigation to fish out whoever is involved in the killing.” (NAN)