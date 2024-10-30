Police confirm killing of 1 in Edo

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person in Edo State.

But sources said no fewer than five persons were reportedly killed during a clash between rival cult groups in the state.

The state police spokesman, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the killing of one person but said the command could not say if it was a cult related killing.

He said, “I don’t know if it was from a cult killing, but I can confirm one or two corpses.

“I can confirm a corpse that was picked yesterday around pipeline, I have the picture on my phone. As at today, I don’t have any information that anything has happened.’’

City & Crime gathered that the renewed cult fight was between the Black Axe and Maphite confraternities.

The incident, which happened at Upper Sakponba area, near Benin City in Ikpoba Okha Loca Government Area resulted in the death of about five persons.

It was also learnt that two of the deceased were traced to their houses and killed, while others were shot while walking on the street.

Source, who craved anonymity, alleged that the renewed clash was a fall out of the killings at Auchi and its environs in which six persons were reportedly killed.