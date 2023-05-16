Police confirm abduction of village head, 3 others in Niger

Niger State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the village Head of Dugge in Rijau Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, Alhaji Abdullahi…

Daily Trust had reported how bandits invaded communities in the local government and abducted many people and rustled cattle over the last week.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement, said that bandits abducted the village head and nine others but when the military fight jet engaged them, four abductees escaped.

He added that about 60 cattle were rustled during the May 10 attack while three people sustained injuries.

“The attack occurred on the outskirts of Shambo village, Genu, Tungan-Bunu, Jamaare, and Sabongari-Ushe villages of Rijau LGA.

“During the attack, the village head of Dugge Alh. Abdullahi B. Zaure was abducted while three others were injured, and they were taken to Tungan-Magajiya General Hospital for treatment.”

He said efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims in captivity.