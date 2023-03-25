Police confirm abduction of two Edo farmers

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of one Benard Omafuaire and James Folorunsho, by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Sobe axis…

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of one Benard Omafuaire and James Folorunsho, by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Sobe axis of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The command, however, said efforts were ongoing to arrest the kidnappers and rescue the victims unhurt.

Omafuaire was said have gone to the farm with Folorunsho, a harvester, to harvest palm kanel when they were abducted around Omafuaire’s farm at Ugbokuli community in the state.

The victims were said to be riding on a motorcycle behind a truck loaded with harvested palms when they were kidnapped by the gunmen numbering about five while the driver of the truck escaped.

The Edo State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Childi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said the incident occurred on Thursday.

Nwabuzor said one Patience Omofue of Aduwawa reported to police that her husband, Bernanrd Omofuaire 52, left home for their family palm plantation farm at Ugboliki community but received information that her husband and his harvester, James Folorunsho were kidnapped by unknown persons while on a motorcycle along the farm road.

According to police, effort made to reach the victims through telephone calls was not successful.

Nwabuzor explained that one Emmanuel and two others led the security teams to the forest on rescue operation but discovered that the venue of the incident.

“A Ford vehicle with registration number AGD 89 KL conveying the victim’s (Omofuaire’s) goods and a motorcycle carrying the victims were recovered and had been taken to Ekiadolor Police Division”.

He said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.