Police confirm 6 more deaths in Benue boat mishap

The police in Benue State on Monday confirmed six more people dead following the boat mishap on the River Benue near Ocholonya in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, earlier on Sunday, confirmed the recovery of 20 corpses and 11 people rescued alive from the incident which happened on Saturday night.

Daily Trust had reported that the victims were returning to Doma in Nasarawa State after attending a market day in Ocholonya village when their wooden boat capsized.

Anene, however, noted that the rescue efforts have continued following the tragic boat mishap in Agatu, with six more corpses recovered, bringing the number of causalities to six.

“As of 4pm today, December 16, 2024, six individuals have been confirmed dead, while three others remain missing.

“Earlier, 11 people were rescued unhurt, while 10 others were initially found unconscious. Out of the unconscious victims, eight were successfully resuscitated and are currently responding to treatment. Sadly, two were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the mortuary.

“Four additional corpses were recovered today, bringing the total death toll to six. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the three individuals still unaccounted for,” she stated.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in a statement by its spokesman, Manzo Ezekiel, said the accident involved 76 passengers in the boat.