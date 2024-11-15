Police confirm 3 dead in Jigawa auto crash

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed three persons dead in a ghastly auto crash in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the accident on Tuesday, said that 14 other persons sustained varying degree of injuries in the accident.

He said the accident occurred on Tuesday when a bus with registration number KTG 196 XC, conveying 17 passengers hit an empty truck.

“On reaching Kwanar Mangwarori, along old Gwaram road, the driver hit an empty Dangote trailer with registration number BNK 447 XA, driven by one Musbahu Yakubu, now at large.

“The said Yakubu was reportedly driving from old Gwaram to Kano State,” he said, adding that three out the 17 passengers died while 14 others injured.

He said that a team of police operatives, on rescue operation, evacuated the victims to Gwaram Cottage Hospital.

Shiidu identified the deceased as Idris Nuhu, Khadija Kabiru and Shamsuddeen Ibrahim.