Police confirm 1 person dead in Ebonyi communal clash

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed one person dead in a clash between the people of Omege-Agalagu and Ukwuinyima communities in Ikwo local government area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Joshua Ukandu confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Ukandu explained that the incident started when two youths from the two communities fought and one of them from Omege was stabbed.

“The person was rushed to the hospital but later died. Due to his death, members of his community launched attack against the other; houses were burnt, especially the thatch roofs.

“Our men were mobilised to stopped them from causing more troubles. Peace has returned to the area and investigation has started to find the root cause of the matter.

“We have also arrested the man that stabbed the victim,” the Spokesman added. (NAN)