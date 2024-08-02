Police commission promotes over 7,000 junior officers

The Police Service Commission has announced the promotion of 7,194 junior officers of the force from the rank of inspector to the next rank of…

The Police Service Commission has announced the promotion of 7,194 junior officers of the force from the rank of inspector to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II.

Daily Trust reports that the promotions are coming amidst nationwide protests currently ongoing in many parts of the 36 states and the nation’s capital where many of the officers have been deployed.

Announcing the promotions on Thursday, the spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the officers were considered after concluding the inspectors’ board interview.

He said the interview was held at the police zonal command headquarters in the country, adding that the IGP’s recommendations were considered before the promotions.

Commenting on the promotion, the chairman of the Commission, Hashimu Argungu, a retired DIG, charged them to be more dedicated to their job.

Argungu, according to Ani, reminded the newly promoted officers that their new rank imposes on them a burden of greater commitment to national duty.

“Their promotion came at the right time when they are expected to be properly motivated to put in their best in the service of their fatherland,” the PSC chairman was quoted to have said.

He noted that Nigeria is currently undergoing some positive restructuring which may have come with temporary discomfort and people’s anger.

Argungu, however, called on the officers to join hands in ensuring that the nation’s “nascent democracy is preserved”.

He promised that the commission would continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are timely and predictable.