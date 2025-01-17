Police bust syndicate withdrawing money from people’s accounts

The Katsina State Police Command has busted a syndicate that specialised in swapping SIM cards of unsuspecting members of the public to withdraw money from their accounts.

The command’s public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing on Thursday in Katsina.

He said, “On Jan. 10, 2025, at about 11am, the command succeeded in bursting a 4-man syndicate of suspected notorious fraudsters who specialised in swapping SIM cards of unsuspecting members of the public.

SPONSOR AD

“They fraudulently use sophisticated tactics to withdraw money from their victims’ bank accounts.

“The command, acting on credible intelligence, launched an operation to track down the syndicate.

“After a thorough investigation, four suspects were arrested and confessed to the commission of the offense.”

Aliyu revealed that 32 SIM cards, mobile phones and some documents containing personal details of their targeted victims were recovered in their possession as exhibit.

He added that the suspects would be prosecuted after investigation.

The command, he said, also succeeded in arresting two suspects in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 12-year-old boy in Dankama, Kaita Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the victim was kidnapped on Jan. 11, at about 8pm.

The kidnappers later on the same day at about 9pm, contacted the family via phone call, demanding a ransom of N25m.

“Despite efforts from the family to negotiate, the kidnappers refused to release the boy and eventually killed him.

“His lifeless body was later abandoned and found at the outskirts of Dankama town,” he said

Aliyu explained that, upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, directed the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) for a thorough investigation.

“During investigation, the operatives successfully identified and apprehended two suspects, who confessed to the commission of the crime,” he said.

He added that the command recovered the phone used to make demands for the ransom. (NAN)