Police bust Pakistani kidnap gang in Lagos, rescue victim

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended two Pakistanis who allegedly specialise in kidnapping people for ransom in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this via a statement on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested after a distress call was received at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, March 5, about the kidnap of a 48-year-old Pakistani in the Ikeja area of the state.

SPONSOR AD

Hundeyin noted that the anticrime patrol of the Division was swiftly deployed, leading to the rescue of the victim and arrest of two of the captors – Roman Gull and Aftab Ahmad, aged 19 and 28 respectively – both Pakistanis while five other Pakistanis escaped.

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the two arrested suspects and five others lured the victim to Lagos from his base in Kano under the pretext that they had a job for him as a chef.

The police spokesman said: “The suspects booked the victim’s flight to Lagos and lodged him in a hotel on February 28, 2025.

“The next day, the seven suspects visited the victim, overpowered him, tied his hands and legs, and sent a message to his boss in Kano to pay the sum of N50 million ransom for his release or else he would be killed. The boss paid N1 million three days later to buy time and thereafter alerted the police.”

Hundeyin listed items recovered from the suspects to include their operational vehicle, a grey coloured Toyota Camry salon car, the victim’s $2,000 cash, three ATM cards, green card, driver’s license, and NIN slip.

Hundeyin added: “Furthermore, concerted efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects and arraign them in court on conclusion of investigation into the case.

“Meanwhile, the rescued victim is in good condition and has established contact with his family.”

Hundeyin quoted the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, as commending the officers of Ikeja Division for a job well done.

Jimoh also assured residents and visitors to Lagos State of the total commitment of the Command to their safety and security at all times.