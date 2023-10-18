Police bust illegal gun manufacturing syndicate in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has busted an arms manufacturing syndicate in the Ibeju-Lekki area and arrested two suspects. Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP),…

The Lagos State Police Command has busted an arms manufacturing syndicate in the Ibeju-Lekki area and arrested two suspects.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Idowu Owohunwa, who paraded the suspects among 30 others, said they were helping the police with information.

Briefing journalists, Owohunwa who was represented by the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that on September 11, 2023, at about 4pm, based on actionable intelligence on a blacksmith who fabricated firearms for onward sales to criminals around Idata village in Ibeju-Lekki, operatives of the command bust the factory and arrested Musiliu Gbenga (21) and Owolabi Azeez (22).

Owohunwa listed items recovered from the site included three single-barrel locally-made pistols, one double-barrel locally made gun, one single-barrel locally made gun, two single-barrel locally made long guns, 10 expended cartridges, 12 long pipes, two drilling machines, one gas cylinder, one vehicle and other fabricated tools.

He further said, “Before you today we have a total of 32 suspects who have engaged in varying crimes, including adulteration of products, fabrication of firearms, armed robbery, cultism, etc.

“From all these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of 25 firearms, including a toy gun, 74 live cartridges, 12 expended cartridges,12 long pipes, two drilling machines, one gas cylinder, one vehicle, other fabricated tools, two daggers, one UTC axe, various charms and 251 adulterated wires.”

