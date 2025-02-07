Police burst kidnap syndicate extorting victims through phone numbers

Four suspected kidnappers, who specialise in extorting residents through phone numbers, have been arrested by the Kwara State police command.

They are Tukur Muhammad, Yahaya Abdullahi, Umar Sanni and Dairu Isiaku.

According to the command’s spokeswoman, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, Tukur Muhammad and Yahaya Abdullahi, have been utilizing multiple phone numbers to issue threats and extortunsuspecting individuals.

She said luck ran out on them when they placed a white paper at the front door of a resident of Ajuba Fulani camp, Ilesha Baruba on January 15, 2025, around 06:30 pm with two phone numbers written on it.

“Upon calling one of the numbers, the receiver threatened to kidnap him and his family unless a ransom of N20 million was paid which was later negotiated to N4 million.

“The police successfully tracked the identified phone numbers, leading to their arrest

“During thorough interrogations, the suspects admitted to strategically placing their contact details at the victim’s residence to establish communication and coerce a ransom payment.

“Further investigations uncovered a pattern of criminal activity, indicating that the suspects had been utilising multiple phone numbers to issue threats and extort unsuspecting individuals,” she noted.

Ejire-Adeyemi said Umar Sanni and Dairu Isiaku, were arrested allegedly attempting to extort N5m from their victims through a foiled kidnap plot.

“On January 9, 2025, at about 11:00 hrs, two individuals from Ifelodun Local Government Area received threatening calls and messages demanding a ransom of N5 million to avoid being kidnapped.

“Through intelligence-led operations, the police detectives tracked and arrested one Umar Sanni of Tarshan Girgi, Wushishi of Niger State, whose apprehension led to the arrest of one Dairu Isiaku of Iyana Share, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State.

“Both suspects have confessed to their roles in the crime, including providing phone numbers of numerous potential victims and issuing threats to extort money,” she added.

She said the suspects had been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.