Police brutality: Bayelsa govt vows justice for victims’ families

The Bayelsa State government has assured the family, chiefs and people of the Biogbolo community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of its commitment towards ensuring justice over the murder of one Mr Goodluck Izigwe by police operatives.

Six youths of the community were allegedly arrested and tortured by operatives of a special police strike force, “Operation Puff Adder,” sometime in 2021, which led to the death of Izigwe.

Bayelsa State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the assurance yesterday during a meeting with some stakeholders of the community led by the paramount ruler, Chief Frank Amos, in the government house, Yenagoa.

He promised to prevail on the committee set up to look into the unfortunate incident to submit its report for the government to take necessary action.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, stressed that the Senator Douye Diri-led government believed in equity and justice, and would not sweep any important matter, including the killing of Izigwe, under the carpet.

He apologised for the delay on the part of the government, blaming it on the several activities of the government and failure on the part of the community to follow up the matter.

He said the government would tidy up the report as soon as possible and ensure the release of the deceased’s corpse for burial.

Earlier, the monarch appealed to the government to facilitate the release of the body of the deceased for a proper burial, stressing that it was against the culture and traditions of Biogbolo and the entire Epie Kingdom for the corpse of a young person to be kept in the mortuary for a long period.