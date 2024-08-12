Police begin probe into killing of boy for ritual in Ibadan

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has commenced an investigation into the killing of a 14-year-old, Malik Kareem, for alleged money ritual in…

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has commenced an investigation into the killing of a 14-year-old, Malik Kareem, for alleged money ritual in Ibadan.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the command was aware of the incident and had immediately commenced an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He assured members of the public that an update on the investigation on the matter would be made available once it was concluded.

NAN gathered that the deceased was killed and beheaded allegedly for ritual purposes by his friends at Olorisaoko community in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that the deceased, alongside three of his friends, contacted a cleric, now at large, for a money ritual on the day of the incident.

The source said that unknown to the deceased, the three other boys had bargained with the cleric to kill him for the money ritual.

“When they got there, the deceased was strangulated, beheaded and cremated.

“We rushed to the scene of the incident when we heard about it.

“When we got there, the cleric had already run away, but we found the victim’s lifeless body on the ground, without a head and in the pool of his own blood,” the source said.

NAN gathered that the cleric’s house had since been set ablaze by some yet-to-be-identified youths in the community. (NAN)