Police begin 3rd party vehicle insurance enforcement in FCT

The Federal capital Territory (FCT) police command said it has commenced the enforcement of the mandatory third-party motor vehicle insurance in the FCT.

A statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh on Sunday in Abuja, said the enforcement followed the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the IG had on January 10 announced that the enforcement of third-party insurance for vehicle owners nationwide would begin on February 1.

Adeh said vehicle owners in the FCT were required to possess a valid insurance policy before operating on public roads and urged those without it to get insured immediately to avoid penalties.