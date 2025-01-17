Police barricade Rivers PDP secretariat as Fubara’s men plan takeover

Tension heightened in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday as police barricaded part of the road leading to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat along Aba Road.

This move came after reports emerged that loyalists of the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who had formed an acting executive committee after a court nullified the elected executive, were planning to take over the secretariat complex.

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt had, on Monday, nullified the ward, local government, and state congresses of the PDP conducted by the PDP faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in 2024.

SPONSOR AD

Although the planned takeover was eventually suspended, crowds of party supporters gathered both inside and outside the secretariat.

The factional chairman of the PDP in the state, Robinson Ewor, who is loyal to Governor Fubara, has vowed to suspend or sack members found guilty of anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

In a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Ewor said a disciplinary committee would be set up to address anti-party activities, particularly those occurring during the 2023 general elections.

He added that those found guilty would face disciplinary actions, including suspension, dismissal, and sanctions, in line with the party’s constitution. “The party is supreme, and we will uphold its supremacy. We shall implement the party’s manifesto and constitution,” Ewor stated.

However, at a press conference held at the Rivers State party secretariat on Thursday, Aaron Chukwuemeka, the embattled state chairman of the PDP, insisted that his executive was duly elected.

He criticised those he referred to as the “APP party” for fomenting trouble and trying to create a parallel PDP in the state. He also addressed the recent court ruling that purportedly removed him and other executives, claiming they were not party to the suit and were unaware of who represented them in court. He vowed to appeal the judgement, calling it “not executory.”

Chukwuemeka urged Governor Fubara to allow peace to prevail and stop causing discord within the party. “We cannot leave this office. Whatever court ruling has been made, we will appeal it. We are committed to following the due process and ensuring peace and order in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ewor, who had previously announced on Wednesday that his faction would take over the party secretariat on Thursday, explained that the takeover was aborted to maintain peace and avoid a breakdown of law and order. He revealed that security agencies had advised the party to shelve its plans due to the heavy security presence, aimed at preventing any potential violence.

In a related development, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has affirmed the Ewor-led Rivers State Executive as the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said henceforth the exco is to pilot the affairs of the party’s Rivers State chapter in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

With this development and the affirmation of the PDP, the NWC said the Rivers State governor has regained control of the party in the state.