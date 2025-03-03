Police attribute firearms’ loss to officers’ poor knowledge of weapon handling

The police high command has berated constant loss of firearms by its officers, saying the development has been traced to the negligence of the personnel and their poor knowledge of weapon handling.
The force specifically said the development continued unabated due to what it described as “insensitive deployment” of policemen by the senior officers.
Daily Trust reports that the force’s disapproval was contained in a police wireless message emanated from “TERROFOR ABUJA” and obtained exclusively by our correspondent on Sunday.
The message came amidst a probe initiated by the Nigerian Senate over the report released by the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) on the missing 3,907 assault rifles.
- Protest in Jos over killing of truck drivers in S/East
- Massive job losses in Nigeria over USAID’s funding freeze
The Senate had last month grilled the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Public Accounts and Budget, Suleiman Abdul, over the missing rifles.
The top police cops were grilled when they appeared before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.
But in a swift reaction, the spokesman for the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an ACP, clarified that the rifles were carted away by the hoodlums and that the number given by the AuGF was outrageous.
However, in the wireless message with reference number CQ: 2400/DOPS/CTU/FHQ/ABJ/VOL. 10/90, and sent to Lagos, Port Harcourt, FCT, Aba, Warri and Damaturu, the police senior officers were warned that they will be dealt with if such incident happens again.
Other places it was sent to include: Owerri, Maiduguri, Bauchi, Enugu, Jos, Minna, Kano, Yola, Ibadan, Makurdi, Lokoja, Gusau, Gombe, Lafia, Ilorin, Yenagoa, Uyo, FHQ, Okija, Kaduna and Uburu.
The message also directed senior police officers to be rendering monthly returns of arms and ammunition on or before every 23rd of every month.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.