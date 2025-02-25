Police arrest vigilante over artisan’s killing in Edo

The police have arrested a vigilante member over alleged killing of an artisan and setting his corpse ablaze in textile mill road, Benin City, Edo State.
It was gathered that the deceased identified as Lasan Osaze Erhabor had a disagreement with the said local vigilante member.
The deceased was said to be returning home late in the night with his friend when they were accosted on the road near a sawmill by the suspect who was armed with a double-barrel gun.
The suspect reportedly questioned the deceased on why he was returning late and labelled him a thief while also accusing him of coming to steal at the sawmill.
The suspect reportedly brought out his gun and killed the deceased and dragged him from the road side into the sawmill where he allegedly gathered the sawdust and set his body ablaze.
The state command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu,said on February 20, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Textile Mill division received a call that a corpse of a middle-aged man covered with sawdust was being burnt along textile mill road
He said the police deployed operatives to the scene and found the corpse burning.
