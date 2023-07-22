Police arrest syndicate targeting Dangote trailers in Anambra, recover trucks

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested three members of an armed syndicate that targets Dangote trailers plying the highways in the State.…

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested three members of an armed syndicate that targets Dangote trailers plying the highways in the State.

In a statement by the spokesman of the command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, on Saturday, he said the Police acting on a tip stormed the hideout of the syndicate at Nnokwa, Idemili North Local Government Area where the three suspects were arrested while vandalizing two trailers.

He said the vandalized head of one of the trailers was recovered while the whereabouts of the other is yet to be ascertained. According to him, the suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has directed State CID Awka to take over the case for comprehensive investigation and prosecution of anyone indicted in the crime.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...