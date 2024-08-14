police arrest suspected robbers, recovered stolen cars

The Osun State Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers and recovered two stolen vehicles. The suspects, Ebere Nwoye, Emeka Sunday, Felix Sunday and…

The suspects, Ebere Nwoye, Emeka Sunday, Felix Sunday and Solomon Michael confessed that they came from Lagos to rob in Ede based on information from their accomplice who resides in Ede.

The residents lamented that Ede, which is the hometown of Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has experienced several robbery attacks in recent times.

Efforts of men of the state police command recently yielded good results with the arrest of six suspected armed robbers terrorizing Ede town.

All the six suspects confessed to the robbery crime levelled against them by the police.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the arrest of the suspects was a breakthrough, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted.