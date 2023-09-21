Police arrest suspected robbers, others in Jigawa

Men of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested suspected armed robbers, vandals, fraudsters and thieves in various locations and recovered one locally made pistol,…

Men of the Jigawa State Police Command have arrested suspected armed robbers, vandals, fraudsters and thieves in various locations and recovered one locally made pistol, cables and other stolen property.

The commands’ spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, explained that in one of the instances, on September 14, at about 1100hrs, a group of hunters from Dingaya village in Gwaram LGA arrested one Sani Garba of Unguwar Malam Fulani in Gwaram LGA with a sheep strongly suspected to be stolen and handed him over to the police.

He said when a search was conducted in the house of the suspect, a locally made pistol was recovered.

He further said, “On interrogation, the suspect divulged that he bought the pistol at the sum of N30,000 from one Usman ‘m’ of Nasarawa Egon LGA of Nasarawa State.

“He said that he and Usman belonged to a syndicate that specialised in armed robbery, motorcycle snatching and other atrocities in Nasarawa State.”

