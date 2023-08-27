Police arrest suspected killer of Justice Igbeta

The Police Command in Benue State said it has arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the killing of Justice Margaret Igbeta, a retired President…

The Police Command in Benue State said it has arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the killing of Justice Margaret Igbeta, a retired President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

Igbeta’s lifeless body was allegedly found in a pool of blood on Thursday night at her home in Wantor Kwange Street in Makurdi.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, in a statement yesterday said one Aondohemba Joseph had been arrested in connection with the murder, adding that he is undergoing investigation.

She said, “A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her dead body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation.”

