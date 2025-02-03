Police arrest suspected child trafficker with 5-year-old girl in Anambra

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 32-year-old child trafficker while attempting to flee with a five-year-old girl, Nkemdilim Jacob.

The suspect, Joshua Simeon, from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, was apprehended by police operatives attached to the Ogidi Area Command, acting on credible information, at Nkpor Central Park, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the operatives recovered the five-year-old girl, who had allegedly been taken away by the suspect from her parents in Umuota Village, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Ikenga said the suspect had already boarded a commercial vehicle and was en route to an unknown destination when he was arrested.

He also stated that the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation to ascertain his motives and determine whether this incident is part of a larger child trafficking network.

He further noted that efforts are ongoing to contact the parents or relatives of the recovered child for a possible reunion.