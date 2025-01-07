police arrest suspected car thief in kano

The Anti-car theft unit of the Kano police command has recovered an abandoned Rav-4 vehicle at Kwanar Ungogo suspected to have been stolen from its owner.

Preliminary investigation by the police led to the arrest of 40-year-old Bala Sani a resident of Funtua in Katsina State of Kwada quarters in Katsina.

According to police public relations officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the suspect had confessed to conspiring with another person to steal the car from Zaria in Kaduna State.

SPONSOR AD

The suspect told investigators that he drove the car to Kano with the intention of selling it but upon realising police presence he abandoned it and escaped to his hometown.

The vehicle is in police custody and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.