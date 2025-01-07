✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime

Police arrest suspected car thief in Kano

police arrest suspected car thief in kano
police arrest suspected car thief in kano

The Anti-car theft unit of the Kano police command has recovered an abandoned Rav-4 vehicle at Kwanar Ungogo suspected to have been stolen from its owner.

Preliminary investigation by the police led to the arrest of 40-year-old Bala Sani a resident of Funtua in Katsina State of Kwada quarters in Katsina.

According to police public relations officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the suspect had confessed to conspiring with another person to steal the car from Zaria in Kaduna State.

SPONSOR AD

The suspect told investigators that he drove the car to Kano with the intention of selling it but upon realising police presence he abandoned it and escaped to his hometown.

The vehicle is in police custody and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories