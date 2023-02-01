✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Police arrest suspect stealing heavy generators

…How he does it is mysterious – Police The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Titus Sunday, who specialises in stealing heavy…

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Titus Sunday, who specialises in stealing heavy generators from residential places.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, on his Twitter handle, yesterday described the activities of the suspect as a mystery.

He tweeted: “How he does it seems like a mystery. This suspect, Titus Sunday, aged 49, specialises in stealing heavy generators at night from people’s houses, package them like waybills in such a way that it’s very difficult to catch him. Over 15 of these generators have been recovered.”

 

