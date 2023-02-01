Police arrest suspect stealing heavy generators

…How he does it is mysterious – Police The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Titus Sunday, who specialises in stealing heavy…

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, Titus Sunday, who specialises in stealing heavy generators from residential places.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, on his Twitter handle, yesterday described the activities of the suspect as a mystery.

He tweeted: “How he does it seems like a mystery. This suspect, Titus Sunday, aged 49, specialises in stealing heavy generators at night from people’s houses, package them like waybills in such a way that it’s very difficult to catch him. Over 15 of these generators have been recovered.”