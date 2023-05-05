Police arrest son who killed mother in Kano

Ibrahim Musa, the son who allegedly stabbed his 50-year-old mother to death at Rimin Kebe Quarters of Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, has…

Ibrahim Musa, the son who allegedly stabbed his 50-year-old mother to death at Rimin Kebe Quarters of Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, has been arrested.

SP Abdullahi Haruna, Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He said the suspect was arrested at a criminal hideout in Dawakin Tofa LGA of the State.

He explained that the the suspect, who confessed to the crime, will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Narrating how the incident happened, the suspect’s elder sister said, “He has spent more than a year without coming to where we are. We just saw him come around 5:30pm. He lives with his father at Kurna after suffering from mental health condition.

“The moment he entered he just asked of her, she was not around but he demanded she be called because she was in the neighbourhood.

“She came happily welcoming him, I was inside listening to them, the moment she opened the door, I heard her shouting and I quickly came out and saw him with a knife.

“He attempted attacking me also but I ran away and that’s when people gathered because they saw him going out suspiciously. He threw the knife outside and ran away.

“She (the deceased) used to visit him whenever she had a bad nightmare about him. The last time she went there, he chased her and she ran to hide in a room while he was held by people. The last time she went to see him was during the month of Ramadan.”